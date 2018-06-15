Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $5.32 Million in Welltower Inc (WELL) Stock

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 97,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Motco bought a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth $114,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth $118,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth $146,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Welltower news, Director Gary Whitelaw purchased 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.18 per share, with a total value of $50,116.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.50. 2,888,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Welltower Inc has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.23.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 8th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 7th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.66%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Raymond James upgraded Welltower to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 price target on Welltower and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Hilliard Lyons upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Welltower from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

