Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $5.32 Million in Welltower Inc (WELL) Stock

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2018

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 97,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Motco bought a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth $114,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth $118,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth $146,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Welltower news, Director Gary Whitelaw purchased 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.18 per share, with a total value of $50,116.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.50. 2,888,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Welltower Inc has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.23.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 8th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 7th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.66%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Raymond James upgraded Welltower to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 price target on Welltower and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Hilliard Lyons upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Welltower from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

