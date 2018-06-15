WisdomTree Europe High-Yldg Eq F (DEW) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe High-Yldg Eq F (NYSEARCA:DEW) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 5.36% of WisdomTree Europe High-Yldg Eq F worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Europe High-Yldg Eq F in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Strategic Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe High-Yldg Eq F during the fourth quarter worth $2,875,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe High-Yldg Eq F by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe High-Yldg Eq F by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe High-Yldg Eq F during the fourth quarter worth $660,000.

WisdomTree Europe High-Yldg Eq F traded down $0.30, hitting $46.68, on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 5,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,493. WisdomTree Europe High-Yldg Eq F has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

WisdomTree Europe High-Yldg Eq F Company Profile

WisdomTree Global Equity Income Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Europe Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Global High-Yielding Equity Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of high dividend-yielding companies selected from the WisdomTree Global Dividend Index, which measures the performance of dividend-paying companies in the United States, developed and emerging markets.

