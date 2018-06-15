Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,769 Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (CHEF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 206.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 10,905 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $272,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 41,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chefs’ Warehouse opened at $27.75 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.63 million, a PE ratio of 54.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $30.32.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $318.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.52 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 1.24%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CHEF. ValuEngine raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Chefs’ Warehouse Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 48,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.