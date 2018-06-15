Powershares Preferred Portfolio (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Powershares Preferred Portfolio (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,815 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Powershares Preferred Portfolio worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. First American Bank bought a new position in shares of Powershares Preferred Portfolio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Powershares Preferred Portfolio in the first quarter worth $165,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Powershares Preferred Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Powershares Preferred Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powershares Preferred Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth $333,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $14.59. 1,807,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,647. Powershares Preferred Portfolio has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $15.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%.

Powershares Preferred Portfolio Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

