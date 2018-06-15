Shire PLC (SHPG) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,906 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shire were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Shire by 362.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 182,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,373,000 after purchasing an additional 143,385 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Shire by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shire in the 4th quarter valued at $2,043,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shire in the 4th quarter valued at $935,000. Finally, Selz Capital LLC raised its holdings in Shire by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 107,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHPG traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.75. 875,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,879. Shire PLC has a 12 month low of $123.73 and a 12 month high of $177.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.28. Shire had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Shire PLC will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shire in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Shire from $201.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Shire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Shire to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shire from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.64.

About Shire

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

