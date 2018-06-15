EQT Co. (EQT) Holdings Reduced by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 445.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at $245,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EQT from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded EQT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $56.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. EQT Co. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $67.84.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

In other news, insider Robert Joseph Mcnally bought 4,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.18 per share, for a total transaction of $204,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

