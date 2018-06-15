EQT Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EQT Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQM. Wolfe Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of EQT Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EQT Midstream Partners from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EQT Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EQT Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut EQT Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

EQT Midstream Partners traded down $1.46, reaching $55.67, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 877,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,707. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.90. EQT Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $50.89 and a 1 year high of $78.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $232.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. EQT Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 65.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. equities analysts predict that EQT Midstream Partners will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

In other EQT Midstream Partners news, Director Michael A. Bryson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,247.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of EQT Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EQT Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT Midstream Partners by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of EQT Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQT Midstream Partners

EQT Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owned approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines.

