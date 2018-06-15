Equifax Inc. (EFX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.85.

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Equifax to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Equifax in a report on Monday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $120.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

Get Equifax alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 10.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.8% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 23,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equifax traded down $1.52, reaching $114.23, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 6,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,779. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Equifax has a twelve month low of $89.59 and a twelve month high of $147.02.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $865.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.89 million. Equifax had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. research analysts expect that Equifax will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.