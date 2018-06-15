Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for First Quantum Minerals Limited’s FY2018 Earnings (FM)

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2019 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.97.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$21.95 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$9.69 and a 12-month high of C$23.05.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%.

In other news, insider Zenon Wozniak sold 29,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total value of C$649,880.00.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates in seven mines and one copper smelter, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.