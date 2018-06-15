Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Share Price

News stories about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Equity Residential earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.9393689012658 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.48. 3,551,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $54.97 and a 1 year high of $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $633.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.81 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.83% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 22nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.01%.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $61.00 price objective on Equity Residential and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price objective on Equity Residential and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

In other Equity Residential news, CEO David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $1,612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Santee sold 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $118,668.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,048,048 in the last ninety days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,611 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.