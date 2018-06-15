ERC20 Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. ERC20 has a total market cap of $9.72 million and $0.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 5,646.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003635 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018522 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015377 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00595723 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00233108 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00044685 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00092950 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 1,693,691,126 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,574,741,156 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is index-erc20.io. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project.

ERC20 Token Trading

ERC20 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

