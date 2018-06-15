Escalade, Inc. (ESCA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $16.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Escalade an industry rank of 38 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESCA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Escalade and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ ESCA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,075. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Escalade has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $203.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.06.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Escalade had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $32.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.10 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Escalade will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 6th. Escalade’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESCA. ZPR Investment Management purchased a new position in Escalade during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Escalade by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Escalade by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Escalade by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the period. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

