Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Share Price

News headlines about ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ESSA Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.4950912841841 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

ESSA Bancorp opened at $15.76 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $186.03 million, a P/E ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. ESSA Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st.

In other news, insider Gary S. Olson sold 9,003 shares of ESSA Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $132,884.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane K. Reimer sold 10,700 shares of ESSA Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $166,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,433 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,534. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts for businesses.

