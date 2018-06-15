Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 7,154 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Essex Property Trust worth $8,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESS. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $264.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $241.99 to $253.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $251.00 target price (down from $263.00) on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.55.

ESS stock opened at $234.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $214.03 and a 12 month high of $270.04.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $347.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.47%.

In other news, insider John F. Burkart sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.19, for a total transaction of $607,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,658.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising more than 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

