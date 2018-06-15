Esterline (ESL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Esterline (NYSE:ESL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.25.

ESL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Esterline from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Esterline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Esterline from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Esterline in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company.

Esterline opened at $75.05 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Esterline has a 12 month low of $67.15 and a 12 month high of $102.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Esterline (NYSE:ESL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Esterline had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $517.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Esterline’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Esterline will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esterline during the 4th quarter worth about $3,269,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Esterline by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 15,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Esterline by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Esterline during the 4th quarter worth about $1,317,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Esterline by 912.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 100,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esterline Company Profile

Esterline Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and systems primarily for aerospace and defense customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials. The Avionics & Controls segment offers global positioning systems, head-up displays, enhanced vision systems, and electronic flight management systems for control and display applications; lighted push-button and rotary switches, keyboards, lighted indicators, panels, and displays; and control sticks, grips, wheels, and switching systems.

