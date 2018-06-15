ETF Managers Group LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Ambarella Inc (AMBA)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.09% of Ambarella worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $27,128,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 35.7% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,382,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,709,000 after purchasing an additional 363,632 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in Ambarella by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,064,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,528,000 after purchasing an additional 230,238 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Ambarella in the first quarter worth about $7,923,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $9,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambarella opened at $42.66 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ambarella Inc has a 52 week low of $40.06 and a 52 week high of $66.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ambarella had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Ambarella Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Ambarella from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

