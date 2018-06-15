Ethan Allen (ETH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ethan Allen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ethan Allen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen by 13.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen by 31.6% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 204,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 49,165 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen by 33.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 43,005 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETH traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.62. 4,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,458. Ethan Allen has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $33.13. The company has a market cap of $658.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Ethan Allen had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Ethan Allen’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Ethan Allen will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Ethan Allen’s payout ratio is 52.41%.

About Ethan Allen

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items, including window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

