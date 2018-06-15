Ethereum Gold (ETG) Price Tops $0.0196 on Exchanges

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $234,890.00 and $168.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003634 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015622 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00593562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00233464 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00044411 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00092979 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG. The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.ethereumgold.info.

Ethereum Gold Token Trading

Ethereum Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethereum Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.