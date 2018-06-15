Ethorse Price Tops $0.0147 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:HORSE)

Ethorse (CURRENCY:HORSE) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. In the last seven days, Ethorse has traded 36.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethorse has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $18,019.00 worth of Ethorse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethorse token can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003614 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000674 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00598684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00231363 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00044016 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00092458 BTC.

Ethorse Profile

Ethorse’s launch date was January 9th, 2018. Ethorse’s total supply is 125,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,565,600 tokens. The official message board for Ethorse is medium.com/@ethorse. Ethorse’s official Twitter account is @EthorseTeam. The Reddit community for Ethorse is /r/ethorse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethorse’s official website is ethorse.com.

Ethorse Token Trading

Ethorse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethorse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethorse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethorse using one of the exchanges listed above.

