Ethorse Trading 73.1% Lower This Week (CRYPTO:HORSE)

Ethorse (CURRENCY:HORSE) traded 57.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Ethorse has a total market cap of $630,988.00 and $330.00 worth of Ethorse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethorse has traded 73.1% lower against the dollar. One Ethorse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003660 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000675 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00599978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015276 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00235577 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00045275 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00093549 BTC.

About Ethorse

Ethorse launched on January 9th, 2018. Ethorse’s total supply is 125,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,565,600 tokens. Ethorse’s official website is ethorse.com. Ethorse’s official Twitter account is @EthorseTeam. The official message board for Ethorse is medium.com/@ethorse. The Reddit community for Ethorse is /r/ethorse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethorse Token Trading

Ethorse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethorse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethorse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethorse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

