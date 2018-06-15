ETRADE Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Moody’s Co. (MCO)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,557,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,558,454,000 after purchasing an additional 228,277 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,029,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,502,000 after buying an additional 25,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,187,000 after buying an additional 96,273 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Moody’s by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 960,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,824,000 after purchasing an additional 654,589 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Moody’s by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,284,000 after purchasing an additional 126,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Nomura raised their price target on Moody’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Moody’s from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.08.

Moody’s traded up $0.87, hitting $176.80, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 947,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,183. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $118.33 and a one year high of $179.84.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Moody’s had a negative return on equity of 1,599.12% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.00%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 26,254 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $4,530,127.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,869,151.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 26,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.32, for a total transaction of $4,524,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,086 shares of company stock worth $19,107,870 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

