ETRADE Capital Management LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Pra Group Inc (PRAA)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 222,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 19,969 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pra Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 26,127 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pra Group during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pra Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,594,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Pra Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 474,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,743,000 after purchasing an additional 39,968 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRAA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pra Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Pra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Pra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Pra Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Pra Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $41,264.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 321,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,232,062.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $38,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,861 shares of company stock worth $1,043,467. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pra Group stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.45. 443,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,979. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.42. Pra Group Inc has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $41.55.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Pra Group had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $223.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Pra Group Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pra Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

