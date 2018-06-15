TD Ameritrade (AMTD) Holdings Cut by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 478,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,765,000 after acquiring an additional 46,421 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 36,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMTD shares. Bank of America upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities set a $65.00 price target on TD Ameritrade and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on TD Ameritrade from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut TD Ameritrade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. TD Ameritrade has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

Shares of TD Ameritrade traded down $0.50, reaching $59.49, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 1,714,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. TD Ameritrade has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. research analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 7th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

TD Ameritrade Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts.

