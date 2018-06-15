Etsy (ETSY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock to $51.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 230,453 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,831,122 shares.The stock last traded at $43.14 and had previously closed at $41.75.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Capital upgraded Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.50 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Etsy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,306,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 861,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,609,000 after purchasing an additional 218,875 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at $1,585,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 436,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 249,017 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,126,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,083,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,156,000 after purchasing an additional 480,183 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 113.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $120.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.53 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Etsy will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

