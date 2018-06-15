Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, May 23rd. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 24.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Etsy, Inc. offers e-commerce services. It provides online and offline marketplaces to buy and sell goods. The company’s product include art, home and living, mobile accessories, jewelry, wedding, and others. It operates primarily in Berlin, Germany, Dublin, Ireland, Hudson, New York, London, United Kingdom, Melbourne, Australia, Paris, France, San Francisco, California and Toronto, Canada. Etsy, Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Etsy from $17.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Etsy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Etsy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Shares of ETSY traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,829,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,957. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 111.95, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 6.62. Etsy has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $44.78.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $120.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.53 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,306,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Etsy by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Etsy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Etsy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 93,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

