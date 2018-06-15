Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.45 Million Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 164.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Euronet Worldwide worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEFT. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 376.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,988,000 after buying an additional 515,535 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,699,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,057,000 after purchasing an additional 456,305 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $33,347,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,198,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,971,000 after purchasing an additional 315,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 27.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,971,000 after purchasing an additional 240,387 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 60,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $4,992,898.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $84.39 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.67 and a fifty-two week high of $101.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $550.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

