Evelo Biosciences (EVLO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) has received an average broker rating score of 1.13 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $26.67 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Evelo Biosciences an industry rank of 161 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EVLO shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVLO opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($3.29) earnings per share for the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 281,250 shares of Evelo Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

