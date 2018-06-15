Everbridge (EVBG) Reaches New 12-Month High and Low at $52.35

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.35 and last traded at $50.37, with a volume of 14642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.94.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVBG. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Everbridge to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Everbridge from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.61 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a negative return on equity of 42.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 2,652 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $94,039.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Totton sold 3,881 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $137,620.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,581 shares of company stock worth $1,755,898. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 32,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

