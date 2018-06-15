Evergy (EVRG) Expected to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Evergy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 5th, Zacks Investment Research reports. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Evergy’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

EVRG has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Evergy in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Evergy stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. Evergy has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $57.44.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

