Eversource Energy (ES) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Eversource Energy’s investments in renewable energy generation, expansion of transmission and distribution systems will help it to provide reliable services to its customers. Start of the new water segment will diversify the source of its revenues. Its regulated investment plans will help it to boost earnings per share by 5-7% over the 2018–2021-time frame from the 2017 level. Eversource’s initiatives to lower costs are likely to have a positive impact on margins. However, in a year’s time Eversource Energy’s shares have declined wider than its industry. Delay in the approval of Northern Pass project, its dependence on third party, stringent regulation, and underperformance of its transmission and distribution system due to breakdown are concerns. Refusal by Connecticut Water Service will hurt its plans to expand water business through acquisition.”

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ES. Citigroup raised Eversource Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.54.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $53.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $66.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 23rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.95%.

In other news, EVP Joseph R. Nolan, Jr. sold 6,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $358,262.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $1,242,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,856. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,232,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,545,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,761 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,823,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,113,000 after purchasing an additional 283,943 shares during the last quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 4,471,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,444,000 after purchasing an additional 191,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,625,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,627,000 after purchasing an additional 118,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,160,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,207,000 after purchasing an additional 579,827 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

