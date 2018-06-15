EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $156.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.41 million. EVINE Live had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 0.05%.

Shares of EVLV stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $76.78 million, a P/E ratio of -118.00, a P/E/G ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 2.50. EVINE Live has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $1.62.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVLV. ValuEngine raised EVINE Live from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on EVINE Live from $1.35 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVINE Live from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on EVINE Live to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. EVINE Live presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.88.

EVINE Live Company Profile

EVINE Live Inc operates as a multiplatform video commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics, which include home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, mattresses, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, including skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, such as apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

