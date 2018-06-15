Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ EVFM traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $3.28. 48,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,317. Evofem Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco bought 2,127,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $9,978,720.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences stock. Woodford Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,465,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,406,000. Evofem Biosciences makes up approximately 4.2% of Woodford Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Woodford Investment Management Ltd owned about 42.04% of Evofem Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.