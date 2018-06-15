Evoke Pharma (EVOK) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Evoke Pharma earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 48.0203647972518 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on Evoke Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Evoke Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Evoke Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma traded down $0.05, hitting $2.71, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 109,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,570. The company has a market cap of $46.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.41. Evoke Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. equities analysts predict that Evoke Pharma will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.