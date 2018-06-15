Insider Buying: Evolus Inc (EOLS) Director Acquires 2,898 Shares of Stock

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Director Bosun Hau bought 2,898 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $101,256.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bosun Hau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 4th, Bosun Hau purchased 7,142 shares of Evolus stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $208,474.98.

Shares of Evolus traded down $0.53, reaching $28.32, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.98 million and a P/E ratio of -104.89. Evolus Inc has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $39.50.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. equities analysts forecast that Evolus Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EOLS. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price target on shares of Evolus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Evolus from $16.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

