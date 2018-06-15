Evolus Inc (EOLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

EOLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Evolus in a research note on Monday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Evolus in a research note on Monday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Evolus in a research note on Monday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Evolus in a research note on Monday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

In other news, Director Kristine Romine acquired 7,000 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.16 per share, with a total value of $176,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bosun Hau acquired 7,142 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $208,474.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOLS traded down $5.41 on Friday, hitting $25.57. 1,572,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,367. The company has a market capitalization of $909.92 million and a PE ratio of -94.19. Evolus has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $39.50.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. equities research analysts predict that Evolus will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

