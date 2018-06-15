Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 24th.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXPE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.13.

Expedia Group traded up $0.54, hitting $124.12, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 1,412,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $161.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The online travel company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 8.25%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,158 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after buying an additional 25,473 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,254 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,469 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $64,272,000 after buying an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,650 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 230,156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,566,000 after buying an additional 35,961 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

