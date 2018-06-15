Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,021 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.09% of Expedia Group worth $14,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,800 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Expedia Group to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Expedia Group from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.13.

Expedia Group opened at $123.58 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. Expedia Group Inc has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The online travel company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.