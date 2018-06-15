Eaton Vance Management Has $1.14 Million Stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTIM Corp. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 141,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 42,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 43,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.78.

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $500,066.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,669.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 2,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $175,732.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,130.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington traded up $0.12, hitting $76.89, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,669. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.42. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 36.29%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

