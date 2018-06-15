Exponent (EXPO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 5th.

EXPO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Exponent to $23.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Exponent in a report on Friday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exponent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent opened at $49.90 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 0.64. Exponent has a 1-year low of $28.48 and a 1-year high of $52.63.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $96.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.54 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.52%. Exponent’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exponent news, President Catherine Corrigan sold 4,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $398,318.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,434,231.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.01, for a total value of $48,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,309.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,801. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.