Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) Stake Lessened by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management decreased its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,590 shares during the quarter. Sandler Capital Management owned 0.36% of Exponent worth $7,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 6.0% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 5.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 4.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exponent traded down $0.35, hitting $49.55, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,617. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $28.48 and a one year high of $52.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Exponent had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $96.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

In related news, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.01, for a total value of $48,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 29,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $2,570,141.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,093,289.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,801 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXPO. ValuEngine raised Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Exponent to $23.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exponent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

