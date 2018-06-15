Critical Survey: Express (EXPR) and Duluth (DLTH)

Duluth (NASDAQ: DLTH) and Express (NYSE:EXPR) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Duluth alerts:

This table compares Duluth and Express’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duluth $471.45 million 1.27 $23.35 million $0.67 30.57 Express $2.14 billion 0.33 $19.36 million $0.36 26.00

Duluth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Express. Express is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duluth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Duluth and Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duluth 4.57% 15.77% 8.99% Express 1.14% 5.39% 2.90%

Volatility and Risk

Duluth has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Express has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Duluth and Express, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duluth 0 3 5 0 2.63 Express 0 5 0 0 2.00

Duluth currently has a consensus price target of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.05%. Express has a consensus price target of $8.60, suggesting a potential downside of 8.12%. Given Duluth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Duluth is more favorable than Express.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.7% of Duluth shares are held by institutional investors. 70.4% of Duluth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Express shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Duluth beats Express on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc. sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked. Duluth Holdings Inc. markets its products through its Website, catalogs, and retail stores. As of May 17, 2018, it operated 36 retail stores. The company was formerly known as GEMPLER'S, Inc. Duluth Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 490 primarily mall-based retail stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as 145 factory outlet stores. The company was formerly known as Express Parent LLC and changed its name to Express, Inc. in May 2010. Express, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.