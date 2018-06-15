Boston Research & Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Boston Research & Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.0% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $719,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,677.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 65,620 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,860.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 59,258 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,890,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,161,829,000 after purchasing an additional 326,666 shares during the period. Finally, Swift Run Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Swift Run Capital Management LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.60 to $82.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.46.

XOM traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.13. 140,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,928,925. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $345.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $68.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.49 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

