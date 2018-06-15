Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (EYEG) Given a $3.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) received a $3.00 price target from equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 407.27% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We believe the company could initiate the second pilot study in photorefractive keratectomy (PRK) patients in 3Q18 and report top-line data in 4Q18. In the wake of this update, we reiterate our Buy rating and $3 price target.””

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

EYEG remained flat at $$0.59 on Wednesday. 194,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,779. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.47. The company has a market cap of $22.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.53.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,480.28% and a negative return on equity of 653.57%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.49 million. analysts expect that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 58,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $33,216.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,569,970 shares of company stock worth $5,300,002. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

