Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) Receives $217.54 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $217.54.

Several analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Wedbush set a $260.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Morningstar set a $198.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $189.10. 12,675,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,719,354. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $144.56 and a fifty-two week high of $195.32. The company has a market capitalization of $555.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.44. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $11.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook, Inc. Common Stock news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 237,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $45,738,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,458,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,790,374 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,653,979. 17.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Vista LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 84.7% during the first quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 18.5% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 110.7% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 24,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 147.6% during the first quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 20,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the first quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

