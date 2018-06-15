Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) Short Interest Update

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,722,131 shares, a decline of 4.9% from the May 15th total of 29,161,328 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,636,140 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global raised Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $214.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $196.81 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a twelve month low of $146.37 and a twelve month high of $195.32. The company has a market cap of $556.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.44. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $24,158,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $8,573,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,222,709 shares of company stock worth $2,374,248,366 over the last ninety days. 16.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 550.6% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 566 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 358.4% in the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 59.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Facebook, Inc. Common Stock

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

