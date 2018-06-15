FairCoin Market Cap Reaches $21.43 Million (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 6:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. FairCoin has a market cap of $21.43 million and approximately $20.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00006097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FairCoin has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FairCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.74 or 0.04037640 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.59 or 0.01416620 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00039844 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00037302 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00048046 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00088378 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00041017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00021575 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00037261 BTC.

About FairCoin

FairCoin (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofCooperation hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The official website for FairCoin is fair-coin.org. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FairCoin

FairCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for FairCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FairCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.