Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Holdings Lifted by Farallon Capital Management LLC

Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,672,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics makes up approximately 1.2% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Verisk Analytics worth $173,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 5,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $547,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,951 shares in the company, valued at $979,955.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 64,063 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $6,719,568.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 638,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,014,325.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,058 shares of company stock valued at $113,251 and sold 278,732 shares valued at $29,699,548. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Verisk Analytics to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.36.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $109.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.97 and a 12-month high of $110.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.41 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

