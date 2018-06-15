Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (SPXX) Share Price

News coverage about Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) has been trending positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.34 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the investment management company an impact score of 46.0105895935049 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NYSE SPXX traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,156. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $19.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.

