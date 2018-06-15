Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (AFB) Stock Price

Press coverage about AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) has trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. earned a news sentiment score of 0.48 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 48.5554072096128 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. opened at $12.54 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.0458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

About AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd.

There is no company description available for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund.

