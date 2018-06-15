Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (GPM) Stock Price

News coverage about Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) has trended positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund earned a news impact score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the investment management company an impact score of 47.3843530633404 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund traded down $0.04, hitting $8.66, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 1,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,993. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $9.42.

Get Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.

About Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Claymore Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.